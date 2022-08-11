White Township supervisors clashed with Friends of White’s Woods board members Wednesday after a board member raised concerns over tree removal in White’s Woods.
The board members and township supervisors seemed at an impasse regarding how to define “timbering,” with supervisor Gail McCauley claiming there have never been plans to timber in White’s Woods.
“I have to comment every time timbering is mentioned. It is not a timbering plan; it never has been a timbering plan,” McCauley said.
Her words echoed what she and supervisor Rich Gallo had said in a July 27 supervisors meeting, where she emphasized that timbering was never a part of the township’s stewardship plan for the woods.
“It’s a plan to remove dead, diseased and crowding trees,” McCauley said, “and I have to applaud Friends of White’s Woods, because they have spent years projecting, in my opinion, the misinformation that White Township wants to timber White’s Woods. That has never been the plan.”
But Friends of White’s Woods board member Carolyn Trimarchi said McCauley was just mincing words and that many of the township’s plans to “improve” the woods would involve some amount of timbering, not to mention the township’s proposed 2020 stewardship plan for White’s Woods, which recommended selective timber harvesting throughout the 95-page document as a potential form of revenue for the township.
“If you look at the Millstone project, in that project, in that plan, which is public knowledge, public information, there is a section where it says how to timber,” Trimarchi said. “Not only does it talk about timbering, but it talks about the value on the trees.”
The proposed stewardship plan was prepared by Michael Lawer, of Millstone Land Management LLC, with whom White Township had contracted to oversee the township’s forestry projects. The plan suggested selective timber harvesting throughout as a preferred method to develop more trails, improve overall forest health, eliminate invasive species and increase township revenue.
Trimarchi said that the idea that timbering “crowded” trees or removing dead trees would improve the forest’s health is simply incorrect.
“From an ecological point of view, dead trees are not a harmful thing to any woodland,” Trimarchi said. “If you lived in your house, maybe you don’t want a dead tree there, but in the woods, dead trees just contribute to the soil depth. It also provides habitats for birds and animals and things like that.
“You need a canopy in the woods to prevent the invasive (species) from coming in. Once you start harvesting those trees and you allow any kind of light to come in, you’re going to have (invasive species).”
McCauley said she wants to avoid mismanaging the woods to avoid risks of forest fires, citing “national news” stories about forest fires in California and Arizona.
McCauley repeatedly alluded to California and Arizona forest fires as examples of why it’s important to remove dead trees and brush from White’s Woods, later backing up her claims by citing she had family in Arizona. McCauley then cited her landscaping experience.
“I have a beautiful wooded area behind my house, and the neighbors thank me for providing a park because it looks very beautiful,” McCauley said. “But my husband and I maintain that area.”
Trimarchi explained that Pennsylvania’s climate is wildly different from California’s or Arizona’s and that those areas are known for forest fires because of their unique climates, locations and vegetation. Pennsylvania, on the other hand, is not known for forest fires because it does not share those conditions.
Friends of White’s Woods president Sarah King called into the supervisors meeting to elaborate.
“On Oct. 13, Friends of White’s Woods is sponsoring a webinar featuring retired game commission biologist (Jerry Hassinger), who has written extensively about the role of dead trees in forests in Pennsylvania,” King said. “(He) also has talked extensively about the potential of fire and in fact has stated ... that there is no risk of fire from dead wood in Pennsylvania trees, but the point being that I invite all of the supervisors and the staff to a Friends of White’s Woods webinar on Oct. 13, 4-5 p.m.”