In an effort to provide the Indiana community with information about White’s Woods and attitudes of area residents toward the woods, Friends of White’s Woods donated two key documents to the Indiana Free Library.
“White’s Woods Nature Center: Current Value and Future Care” details ecologically sound methods for effectively managing a natural area with minimum intrusion.
“White’s Woods Community Interest Study” is the latest survey report of area residents conducted by Dr. Susan Boser of the IUP sociology department and her doctoral students this summer. “While both these reports are available on friendsofwhiteswoods.org/future-possibilities and under 2020-22 Issues,” FWW President Sara King said, “we understand that many county residents do not have reliable internet access. The hard copies of these documents at the library increase our outreach to all users and lovers of White’s Woods.”