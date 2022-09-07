items presented

FWW Board members Jessica Jopp, left, and Tom Miller presented two documents about White’s Woods to Indiana Free Library Director Kate Geiger.

 Submitted photo

In an effort to provide the Indiana community with information about White’s Woods and attitudes of area residents toward the woods, Friends of White’s Woods donated two key documents to the Indiana Free Library.

“White’s Woods Nature Center: Current Value and Future Care” details ecologically sound methods for effectively managing a natural area with minimum intrusion.

