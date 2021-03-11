Goat herds in the White’s Woods Nature Center?
How about exclosures to keep the deer away from the ground cover?
Those are two ideas Friends of White’s Woods would like to see happen in the approximately 245-acre forested area along the Indiana Borough line.
At Wednesday’s White Township Board of Supervisors meeting, FWW Vice President David Dahlheimer asked, “will the township support efforts to secure grants so we won’t have to use any township funds for volunteers and for the use of goat herds to help control invasive species?”
It is the latest bid by FWW to provide alternatives to what the township seeks in its contract with Millstone Land Management LLC of Marion Center, a pact that would include the removal of invasive species as well as some trees.
And it is a bid that caught the attention of board Chairman George Lenz.
“I would be receptive to the township pursuing non-local funds,” Lenz said. “However, they would be non-local funds for township discretion. They would not be managed by a third-party agency.”
Dahlheimer agreed.
FWW’s recent series of webinars included a September 2020 session with Allegheny Goatscape owner Gavin Deming, who uses goats in such locations as a nature reserve, Pittsburgh parks, a national forest, and the Penn State and Carnegie Mellon campuses.
Deer exclosures would be one more attempt to control the deer population in White’s Woods.
“We are trying to pursue grants again to lessen the public funds that would be needed to fund demonstration deer exclosure plots for White’s Woods Nature Center, to strengthen the understory and to allow the regrowth of trees,” Dahlheimer said.
At supervisors’ meetings last summer, at the invitation of FWW, Michael Wolf of Appalachian Forest Consultants of suburban Johnstown focused on the “overstory” and “understory” of White’s Woods.
Wolf said the overstory is one of a healthy, mature, primarily even-aged forest with a good mixture of species of trees. But he called the understory “very unhealthy,” with no desirable tree seedlings, invasive, non-native plants that are thriving and competing with native plants, and some areas that are almost bare.
He said the understory has nothing of value to replace the overstory, that invasive and competing plants are impediments, and so are hungry deer, who need 5 pounds of woody browse or buds each day — enough to fill a garbage bag — for seven months each year.
Goats and deer weren’t the only creatures discussed at Wednesday’s meeting.
It was noted in the code enforcement report that neighbors are concerned about a chicken coop on a Sunset Acres property in the Chevy Chase Heights neighborhood.
Some of the chickens, including a rooster and two hens, had been seen wandering away from that coop. Other problems brought up included chicken manure.
Some of the supervisors have their own memories of seeing chickens on the road, including a rooster and two hens on Route 422 near the YMCA of Indiana County.