A virtual meeting Monday of the Federation of Democratic Women will feature four members of the board of Friends of White’s Woods who will discuss key aspects of the White’s Woods Nature Center as well as the recent report from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Beginning at 7 p.m., the Zoom webinar, which is free and open to the public, will include FWW President Sara King discussing the value of the woods, in dollars, to the greater Indiana community; Norma Tarnoff talking about the results of the WWNC community survey; Fred Heilman explaining the stormwater runoff issues associated with White’s Woods; and Dave Dahlheimer discussing the March/April DCNR report and the numerous recreational uses of White’s Woods.
FWW has been working for more than a year to save the woods from the White Township proposed stewardship plan, which would have included rototilling the forest floor and removing a high percentage of the trees in the woods.
Many community members supported FWW’s efforts through financial contributions and by letting their voices be known through letters to the supervisors and the Gazette.
Anyone interested in registering for this program should send an email to sboser12@gmail.com.
Those who register will receive both the link to the meeting and a link to the DCNR report. Reading the report will provide background for FWW’s presentation, which will include time for questions from the audience.