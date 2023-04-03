friends whites woods.jpg

The Friends of White’s Woods (FWW) organization along with a number of local groups are holding an Earth Day 2023 Walk to White’s Woods event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at White’s Woods.

The event involves walking to the 12th Street entrance of the White’s Woods Nature Center to celebrate Earth Day and White’s Woods’ contribution to mitigating the impacts of climate change within the Indiana community, according to a FWW news release.