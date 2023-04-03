The Friends of White’s Woods (FWW) organization along with a number of local groups are holding an Earth Day 2023 Walk to White’s Woods event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at White’s Woods.
The event involves walking to the 12th Street entrance of the White’s Woods Nature Center to celebrate Earth Day and White’s Woods’ contribution to mitigating the impacts of climate change within the Indiana community, according to a FWW news release.
The first 100 people who arrive can claim up to two oak seedlings, courtesy of the Million Trees Initiative, according to the news release. Walkers can also claim an Earth Day sticker or bookmark and meet members of the local conservation groups involved.
Local conservation groups participating in the event include FWW, the Evergreen Conservancy, IUP Sustainability Studies, Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County (Pollinator Garden), the Indiana County Conservation District and the Sierra Club.
Other local groups attending the walk include the Indiana County Humane Society and IUP Coalition for Christian Outreach, the news release said.
The event will feature music and conversation. The FWW organization will post more details about the Walk to White’s Woods closer to the event date.
“The quickest, most cost-efficient and most effective natural solution to addressing climate change and limit(ing) atmospheric carbon is to protect the forests that we have,” the FWW news release said. “It is time for us to act together.
“This is the moment to change it all — the business climate, the political climate and how we take action on climate. Now is the time for the unstoppable courage to preserve and protect our health, our families, our livelihoods. Together, we must invest in our planet. Because a green future is a prosperous future.”
Annually, White’s Woods absorbs 200,000 gallons of storm water run-off, removes 17,010 pounds of pollutants (sulfur dioxide, particulate matter, etc), helps mediate regional temperatures, stores 27,688 tons of carbon and absorbs 1,102 tons of carbon, according to the FWW news release.
“Our community forest helps to protect us,” the news release said.
Parking at White’s Woods is limited at the 12th Street entrance, but street parking is available nearby.