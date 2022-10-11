friends whites woods.jpg

Fungi, dead wood and forest stewardship are the topics of a Friends of White’s Woods webinar from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday.

The webinar, sponsored by the White’s Woods advocacy group, will feature retired Pennsylvania Game Commission biologist Jerry Hassinger, who will address questions related to the risks and benefits of forest dead wood, the nature of fungi, the importance of fungi forest ecosystems and the ongoing initiative to urge the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to develop an adaptive action plan for fungi conservation in the commonwealth.

