Fungi, dead wood and forest stewardship are the topics of a Friends of White’s Woods webinar from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday.
The webinar, sponsored by the White’s Woods advocacy group, will feature retired Pennsylvania Game Commission biologist Jerry Hassinger, who will address questions related to the risks and benefits of forest dead wood, the nature of fungi, the importance of fungi forest ecosystems and the ongoing initiative to urge the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to develop an adaptive action plan for fungi conservation in the commonwealth.
The former president of the Pennsylvania Biological Survey, an association of “scientists, wildlife managers and policy makers working together to sustain biological diversity,” Hassinger is the author of numerous articles and books that address topics such as the role of dead wood in forest ecosystems, community bat management and “wood crafting for wildlife.” His recent presentations have focused on the role of fungi in keeping Pennsylvania forests healthy.
FWW member Patricia Heilman said the topic of Thursday’s discussion is important given White Township’s stewardship plan for White’s Woods, which involves removing “dead, diseased and crowding trees,” according to White Township supervisor Gail McCauley during a July 27 supervisors meeting.
“Some discussion has arisen at (township) supervisors meetings that the intent of their ‘timbering’ would be to eliminate dead trees,” Heilman said. “Many people, including some of our members, mistakenly believe that removing dead trees makes the forest healthier, when exactly the opposite is true. This (webinar) topic was chosen to correct some of this misunderstanding.”
Heilman said the role of fungi and dead wood are critical to forest health and should be considered in any forest management plan.
“The network provided by fungi, and the role fungi play in metabolizing dead wood and recycling nutrients, are critical for forest survival,” Heilman said.
“A successful stewardship program must support healthy fungi, and strategies that damage the fungal structure will ultimately destroy the forest.”
During the webinar, Hassinger will break down how fungi and dead wood contribute to forest habitats, according to Heilman.
There will also be time for participants to ask Hassinger questions.
“Mr. Hassinger’s background in environmental science and expertise in fungi make him the perfect presenter for this topic,” Heilman said. “He has written extensively about how fungi function in the ecosystem and their importance in healthy forests.”
FWW hosts around 10 webinars per year, which are often attended by FWW members, White Township supervisors, the township Stewardship Committee, IUP biology students and professors, Evergreen Conservancy members and county commissioners, according to Heilman. To date, FWW has hosted 17 webinars on topics related to White’s Woods.
Heilman said FWW webinars are aimed toward enhancing forest health and ecosystems, particularly in White’s Woods, by promulgating for “the best scientific practices” in forest stewardship plans.
“In addition to permanently protecting White’s Woods from timbering, FWW is also committed to contributing to the development of a stewardship plan that incorporates the best scientific practices to support forest health and a diverse ecosystem of flora and fauna in our local treasure, White’s Woods,” Heilman said.