Friends of White’s Woods is hosting the first in a series of Zoom public interest/educational seminars on Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m.
Allegheny Goatscape owner Gavin Deming will provide information about three goat herds that do the work, along with their recent projects in a nature reserve, Pittsburgh parks, a national forest, and the Penn State and Carnegie Mellon campuses.
Those interested in attending should send their RSVPs to info@friendsofwhiteswoods, so organizers can add their names to the participant list and make sure to provide the Zoom link to them for that webinar.