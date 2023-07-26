BEDFORD — A Cherry Tree man was killed and his son seriously injured in a multi-vehicle accident Monday morning near mile marker 4.7 on Interstate 99 north of Bedford in East St. Clair Township, Bedford County.
Bedford County Coroner Kevin Russell Styer said Kevin W. Kutzler Jr., 38, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:25 a.m. Monday.
An autopsy was scheduled Tuesday and state police at Troop G, Bedford are continuing an investigation. Details of that investigation were not available Tuesday afternoon.
A family friend said in a GoFundMe message that Kutzler’s son Lincoln was flown to a hospital, but added, if all goes well, the boy would be discharged today.
Still, Kayla Rice of Bath, Northampton County, posted, “he has an extensive recovery ahead as he will be in a wheelchair and (his mother) Ashlee will need to be at his side.”
Rice said “this world has tragically lost a great son, husband, father and friend,” and asked for help “in supporting (Kutzler’s wife) Ashlee financially while not only dealing with the loss of her beloved husband but the stresses of a hospitalized child.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe page for “Kevin Kutzler Jr” had 52 donations totaling $4,240, toward a goal of $15,000.
“No donation is too small,” Rice wrote.
A co-worker at Smith Trucking in Bedford, Ervin Henschel Jr., posted that Kutzler and his son were on their way home from work when the crash occurred.
“Kevin, you had a lust for life and you loved your family,” Henschel posted on Facebook. “You may be gone, but you will never be forgotten.”
Henschel asked readers to “please keep Kevin’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this tragic time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.