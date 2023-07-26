Kevin and Lincoln Kutzler

BEDFORD — A Cherry Tree man was killed and his son seriously injured in a multi-vehicle accident Monday morning near mile marker 4.7 on Interstate 99 north of Bedford in East St. Clair Township, Bedford County.

Bedford County Coroner Kevin Russell Styer said Kevin W. Kutzler Jr., 38, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:25 a.m. Monday.