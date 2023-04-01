One candidate off the ballot, three others stay on, for the board of directors in the United School District.
Incumbent United Region 3 School Director James J. Fry has been taken off both Democratic and Republican primary ballots for re-election over his failure to file a statement of financial interest in a timely manner.
Meanwhile, three other United school board candidates survived challenges to their respective candidacies, all in the Republican primary.
Fry felt he had an obligation to his daughter Maizee Fry, a sophomore at Robert Morris University who recently required back surgery and will need physical therapy in order to return to the track and field team at RMU, where she was named last fall to the Horizon League’s academic honor roll.
“She is doing real well,” Fry said Friday night.
As Clark wrote in his ruling, Fry “acknowledged that a statement of financial interest was not filed with the United School District until March 15 ... approximately eight days after the filing deadline.”
Clark said Fry “presented testimony and evidence in support of his position that the failure to file ... was an inadvertent oversight,” telling the judge he “was dealing with medical issues concerning his daughter” as the deadline passed to file that statement along with his petitions to be on the primary ballot.
However, the judge said, in a “strikingly similar” 2014 case that went to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, the jurists there disapproved a line of decisions in a 2011 case Fry used as a defense, saying the language of state election law “was unambiguous and contained an express statutory command that the failure to file the statement of financial interest is a fatal defect to a petition to appear on the ballot.”
Blanar and his wife Cheryl each challenged Fry’s candidacy, with Mr. Blanar aiming at Fry’s Democratic effort and Mrs. Blanar aiming at Fry’s GOP bid.
In response, Fry said Friday night that he hadn’t seen Clark’s ruling, but “we’ll look at it and decide if we want to pursue a write-in campaign or not.”
Fry has served two terms on the United board, and said he’d like to continue that, even though it is a volunteer, non-paid position, where he had to miss a day of work to go to the hearing this week about his petitions before Clark.
“I respect the judge’s decision wholeheartedly,” Fry said. If he runs as a write-in candidate, “I would respect the voters’ decision, too.”
Clark denied objections to GOP bids by Wayne A. Waugh in Region 2, and Denny J. Blanar and Aaron L. Conway in Region 3.
Ironically, Fry figured in the judge’s decision regarding Conway, who was turning back the challenge by Blanar’s wife Cheryl Blanar to Conway’s GOP petition.
Ten signatures were required to qualify for a place on the primary ballot for school director. Conway had 12 signatures on his petition. Cheryl Blanar questioned three of them.
She zeroed in on Fry’s address as listed in the Pennsylvania Voter Services SURE system — and that Fry had a different address listed on Conway’s petition. The judge wrote that Fry said both addresses along Climax Road are on the same farm and that he has always voted at the same precinct without issue.
Clark upheld all three signatures disputed by Cheryl Blanar.
Conway filed a challenge alleging that Cheryl’s husband Denny Blanar did not get enough valid signatures on his GOP petition. Clark also overruled his objections and allowed Denny Blanar to remain on the ballot.
Daniel Cramer-Nagle asked Clark to set aside Waugh’s petition. Clark rejected both of Cramer-Nagle’s arguments:
• In one case, “the court finds that the elector was registered as a Republican on the date and time that he signed (Waugh’s) petition, that the elector completed the information on the petition in his own handwriting, and that the printed signature was intended as his insignia/signature.”
• In the other, “the court after reviewing the SURE system records and the petition (finds) that the signature and information complies with the statutory requirements and that (Cramer-Nagle) failed to satisfy the burden to prove that the writing was not in the elector’s own handwriting.”