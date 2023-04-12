Farm
Amanda Mosholder, farm loan manager for USDA’s Farm Service Agency servicing Allegheny, Indiana, Washington, and Westmoreland counties, reminded producers that FSA has funding reserved specifically for use by Targeted Underserved Groups and Beginning Farmer loans. These loan programs are designed to help farmers purchase and operate family farms.

“With these loan programs, FSA hopes to help reverse the declining number of farmers and ranchers across the United States and especially here in our area,” Mosholder said. “These loans help to encourage and assist them in owning and operating their own farms and ranches, participate in agricultural programs, and become integral parts of the agricultural community.”

