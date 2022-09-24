indiana high school totem sign

The Indiana Area School District sends congratulations to Mr. Amit Kumar, of India, for being a recipient of one of his country’s prestigious “National Awards to Teachers 2022” on Sept. 5 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Kumar participated in IUP’s Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Program in the fall of 2021, which was hosted by the Office of International Education and the College of Education and Communications. His partner teacher at Indiana Area Senior High School was mathematics teacher Dr. Scott Layden.

