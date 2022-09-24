The Indiana Area School District sends congratulations to Mr. Amit Kumar, of India, for being a recipient of one of his country’s prestigious “National Awards to Teachers 2022” on Sept. 5 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
Kumar participated in IUP’s Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Program in the fall of 2021, which was hosted by the Office of International Education and the College of Education and Communications. His partner teacher at Indiana Area Senior High School was mathematics teacher Dr. Scott Layden.
Kumar said he is a big fan of Layden’s “innovative ways of teaching and making the teaching-learning process more engaging in his own style” and added that Layden not only made him feel comfortable during his time at the school but also facilitated his observation of other innovative teaching-learning practices by numerous other educators.
“I take this opportunity to thank the whole team of IAHS, Indiana, Pa., for their amazing support during my Fulbright journey,” Kumar said.
Principal Wade McElheny noted that Kumar’s contributions to Indiana Area Senior High School were beneficial to instructional, curricular and collegial levels in the local school community and added, “The global mission of the Fulbright DAI program is realized when educators of international backgrounds focus on the core areas of the learning, achieving, and well-being of students no matter the country of origin.”
Fulbright participants audit graduate and undergraduate courses, participate in field excursions to public elementary and secondary schools in Indiana and Pittsburgh, and engage in Inquiry Projects that will help to improve education in their home countries. The Indiana Area School District recently welcomed the 2022 Fulbright participants for this year’s enriching cultural exchange.