Nolan Barr, 5, of Smicksburg, paid a visit Thursday to the dairy cows at the 2023 Dayton Fair. He is the son of Dan and Angela Barr. The fair wraps up for the year on Saturday. In the meantime, people can visit the fair today for the popular Demolition Derby at 7 p.m., and the Rodeo by Bull Ride Mania, which starts at 7 p.m. Saturday. That event will be followed by a fireworks show to close out the fair.
