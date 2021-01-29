TORRANCE — The son-in-law of a couple driven from their home by a pre-dawn fire Thursday is trying to help their recovery with a $10,000 GoFundMe effort.
Ken Ewing said Jim and Lani Cowan lost everything in the inferno that virtually disintegrated their home along Pizza Barn Road in Derry Township.
“All that is standing is the garage and maybe a little bit of the kitchen,” said Ewing, a former Derry Area High School band director who still teaches music in the Derry Area district’s elementary and middle schools.
The cause of the fire still is undetermined. A state police fire marshal from Greensburg is investigating.
Ewing said the couple recently built this house and put everything into it.
“The only thing they still have are their vehicles,” Ewing said. “They were going to retire pretty soon, within the year.”
Ewing started the GoFundMe effort Thursday afternoon and quickly received an anonymous $150 pledge. Online the fundraising effort is headlined, “Help Jim & Lani Cowan after their house fire.”
Ewing said his wife was “pretty much raised” by Jim Cowan, her stepfather.
There also is a medical cost. Jim Cowan suffered extensive burns while trying to put the fire out and was flown to UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh.
“He looks like he is going to be OK, despite his burns,” his son-in-law said. Lani Cowan “is totally fine.”
The losses include instruments Jim Cowan, an avid bluegrass musician, played and collected all his life.
“A Gibson Mastertone banjo, that was his pride and joy,” Ewing said.
As Ewing posted on the GoFundMe website, “All of their clothes, photos jewelry, family heirlooms are all gone. Please help them if you can.”