A fundraiser will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Dixonville Wesleyan Ministry Center.
Proceeds from the fundraiser, a retro school cafeteria lunch, will benefit Son Day in the Park Ministries, a nonprofit charity, that holds an annual free event in Clymer.
Menu items, available for eat-in or takeout, include pizza burgers, chicken breast patties, tater tots, applesauce, chips, sugar-free gelatin and pudding, Texas sheet cake, white and chocolate milk, iced tea, bottled water and coffee.
There also will be a table set up with retro items on display.
Cost is $12 for adults and $8 for children younger than 7. Tickets will be available at the door.
Music will be provided by Randy Degenkolb.
Organizers will begin selling $10 fundraiser gift cards for Luigi’s restaurant at Saturday’s event. Cards are good at both the Clymer and DuBois locations. A portion of the proceeds benefits Son Day in the Park. For every gift card purchased, buyers will get a ticket to be entered to win an Italian-themed gift basket. The drawing will be at the end of the fundraiser.
