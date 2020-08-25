Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Monday visited the Scattered Acres Dairy Farm in Reading, Berks County, one of Pennsylvania’s many dairy farms that had to dump milk as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on dairy markets in the state.
On the farm, Secretary Redding revealed that nearly $13.5 million of the $15 million CARES Act-funded Dairy Indemnity Program is still available for farmers to claim in direct relief payments.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the early days, we saw Pennsylvania’s dairy farmers face devastating losses. Hard work, sweat and tears went — quite literally — down the drain,” Redding said. “We all saw it, the Legislature recognized it, and we met it with a $15 million direct relief payment program.
“Don’t leave this money on the table — apply today and receive $1,500. It’s that easy.”
Any dairy farm that experienced financial losses due to discarded or displaced milk during the COVID-19 emergency disaster may apply for assistance.
In addition to farms directly affected, farms that did not have displaced milk but have had COVID-19-related fees assessed on their milk check may also apply. Each farm with a documented loss will receive a minimum of $1,500 and can apply for an additional prorated share of the remaining funds.
The deadline to apply for the Dairy Indemnity Program is Sept. 30.
Only 900 farms have applied for the money, leaving more than $13.6 million to be claimed. Pennsylvania is home to nearly 7,000 dairy farms with an economic impact of $12.6 million and more than 52,000 jobs.
The state’s 500,000 cows produce more than 10.2 billion pounds of milk annually, ranking Pennsylvania seventh in the nation for total milk production.