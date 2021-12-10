BOLIVAR — A Westmoreland County-based agency has won a federal grant of $500,000 to subsidize its efforts to help recovering addicts find jobs in Indiana and seven other counties in the region.
The Appalachian Regional Commission awarded the funding last month to Faces and Voices of Recovery, known as FAVOR Western Pennsylvania, to create and expand access to viable work opportunities to individuals in recovery, according to a news release.
The program, based in Bolivar, is called Recovery to Work, or R2W Laurel Highlands and will assist an estimated 170 people “by supporting them in engaging in meaningful daily activities and building a support network that will increase their ability to find and sustain long-term recovery.”
The program is one of 17 that are sharing in more than $5.5 million awarded through ARC’s Investments Supporting Partnerships in Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE) initiative.
“FAVOR Western Pennsylvania is honored to become a part of the ARC INSPIRE family. We have kept our doors open the last two and one half years by volunteer work and sheer determination,” said Kimberly Botteicher, the executive director of FAVOR.
“Honestly, it was beginning to wear on us. We had begun discussions about potentially having to close our doors. This award … will help ensure that the vital lifeline we provide to the community can continue.”
A leader of Appalachian Regional Commission said addiction hurts more than drug abusers and their families but also the economy.
Substance-use disorder “keeps many Appalachians from participating in the labor force and contribution to the region’s economic growth,” said ARC co-chairwoman Gayle Manchin. “With ARC INSPIRE initiation, we’re starting to change that. INSPIRE projects focus on creating recovery-friendly work environments, providing support to both individuals in recovery and their employers, and training individuals to meet the demand in growing professions.
“When we help individuals in recovery to succeed, our communities succeed.”
The commission’s INSPIRE program has funneled $14.9 million into 47 projects aimed at supporting Appalachia’s “recovery ecosystems” since April, and plans to accept proposals for a third wave of awards. More information is available online at www.arc.gov/sud.