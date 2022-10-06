The importance of dead wood and fungi in maintaining forest ecosystems will be the focus of the Thursday, Oct. 13, webinar sponsored by Friends of White’s Woods. Jerry Hassinger, retired Pennsylvania Game Commission biologist, will present the free webinar from 4 to 5 p.m.
He will address the questions related to the benefits of forest dead wood for numerous wildlife species, the overall risks versus the benefits of forest dead wood, the nature of fungi, the importance of fungi in the forest ecosystem, as well as the ongoing initiative to urge the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to develop an adaptive action plan for the conservation of fungi in Pennsylvania.
Webinar attendees will also be introduced to the Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art, a 500-acre facility in Millersburg, dedicated to the celebration of the work of wildlife artist and naturalist Ned Smith, as well as to art, nature, and conservation education.
Hassinger is a former president of the Pennsylvania Biological Survey, an association of “scientists, wildlife managers and policy makers working together to sustain biological diversity” and is the current chair of this organization’s Mycological and Protists Technical Committee. He is the author of numerous articles and books that address topics including the essential role of dead wood in forest ecosystems, community bat management, and “wood crafting for wildlife” — ways to invite wildlife onto your property. His recent presentations have focused on the role of fungi in keeping Pennsylvania forests healthy.
To date, Friends of White’s Woods has hosted 17 webinars on topics related to White’s Woods. Recordings of all webinars are available at friendsofwhiteswoods.org/events.