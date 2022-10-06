Fungi Hunting With Jerry Hassinger

Jerry Hassinger tries to identify a fungus on the trunk of a tree at the Ned Smith Center Lands near Millersburg.

 Submitted photo

The importance of dead wood and fungi in maintaining forest ecosystems will be the focus of the Thursday, Oct. 13, webinar sponsored by Friends of White’s Woods. Jerry Hassinger, retired Pennsylvania Game Commission biologist, will present the free webinar from 4 to 5 p.m.

He will address the questions related to the benefits of forest dead wood for numerous wildlife species, the overall risks versus the benefits of forest dead wood, the nature of fungi, the importance of fungi in the forest ecosystem, as well as the ongoing initiative to urge the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to develop an adaptive action plan for the conservation of fungi in Pennsylvania.