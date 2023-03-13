Acting County Controller Tammie L. Gaff has announced she will seek election as Armstrong County controller.
The recent early retirement of Controller Myra Miller created a vacancy and Gaff was appointed as acting county controller to finish Miller’s unexpired term.
Tammie served in the controller’s office for 34 years and is qualified with her experience and knowledge of all phases of the controller’s office. She has been deputy for the past 14 years.
She maintains her experience by annually attending the Pennsylvania State Controller’s Conference for educational updates pertaining to changes in county government policy and procedures.
Her office is responsible for fiscal affairs of the county: reviewing, approving and preparing bills of the county and maintaining the county accounting system and performing internal audits. She is responsible for reporting the escheatment of funds to the Pennsylvania Department of Treasury.
She administers the county pension plan and maintains custody of financial reports, contracts, leases, grants and the county bid process. She is a member of the County Retirement, Salary and Prison Board.
Gaff is a lifetime resident of Armstrong County and is a Plumcreek Township resident. She joined county government straight out of high school and has worked diligently and faithfully with the controller’s office for 34 years.