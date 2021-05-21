The coronavirus vaccination rate for Indiana County edged past 35 percent while the statewide total approached 78 percent in figures released Thursday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county rate rose only 3 percent from May 4 (32.2 percent) to Thursday (35.2), while the state rate increased from 68.4 to 77.9 percent in the same 16 days.
Across the commonwealth, a total of 9.97 million people have had partial or full immunizations; in Indiana County, stats showed 5,279 have had the first of the two-shot vaccine and 24,304 others have had both shots or the one-jab Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In recent days, the rolling 14-day positivity rate for Indiana County has fallen below 20 percent for the first time since early April. The county has had 6,247 cases of COVID-19 infection (an increase of 91 since May 13) and has recorded 20,206 negative test results. The rate for the "third wave," after dipping below 10 percent on March 16-17, crested at 26.3 percent on April 12, then fell to 19.4 percent on Sunday. The rate was 15.8 percent Thursday.
The county's death toll from COVID-19 has risen by 10 since April 26 (165) including one reported Tuesday and another on Wednesday (175).
Statewide, Pennsylvania has reported 1.19 million cases and 26,965 deaths from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.