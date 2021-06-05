STARFORD — A state police fire marshal is investigating a suspicious Friday afternoon fire that destroyed a garage and extensively damaged an adjacent house at 3664 Starford Road in the village of Starford in Green Township.
“It was arson,” Commodore Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Jim Hopkins III said. “It was a garage fire and a house fire. It started in both.”
Multiple companies from Indiana and Cambria counties were called out to provide needed manpower.
“We had smoke coming out of both buildings with fire showing in the garage,” the Commodore assistant chief said.
At 1:06 p.m., Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Commodore, Clymer, Cherry Tree, Hope (Northern Cambria) and Cherryhill Township volunteer fire units.
Hopkins said no one was home, though members of the family who occupied that home reportedly were staying at another address.
“The house is salvageable,” Hopkins said. “The garage is probably a loss.”
No injuries were reported.
After the initial call by ICEMA, there were calls around an hour later for stand-by duty by three fire companies.
Hastings Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 was dispatched to Cherry Tree at 1:59 p.m., Indiana Fire Association Company 1 was dispatched into Commodore at 2:07 and Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Clymer at 2:15 p.m.
Hopkins said the fire was brought under control in about an hour, but crews remained on the scene until around 4 p.m. for what he termed “an extensive mop up” and also to wait for the fire marshal to come on to the scene.
Coincidentally, both of Northern Cambria Borough’s fire services were dispatched to different calls Friday afternoon.
At 1:08 p.m. Hope Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to the Starford fire. At 1:57 p.m., Spangler Fire Company was dispatched to aid a person caught in an animal trap in a wooded area near 1008 Kennedy Ave. in Northern Cambria.