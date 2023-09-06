EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A garage fire and a malfunctioning refrigerator kept volunteer firefighters busy across three counties Tuesday afternoon.
First, volunteer fire units from northern Indiana and southern Jefferson counties were called out Tuesday afternoon to deal with a garage fire along Black Road between Leasure and Richmond roads in East Mahoning Township, Indiana County.
At 1:48 p.m. Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Marion Center, Plumville District and Clymer volunteer firefighters, as well as a rapid intervention team and Citizens’ Ambulance.
Moments later, Rossiter and Perry Township volunteers also were dispatched.
Shortly after 2 p.m., Commodore Volunteer Fire Department was called to standby in Clymer, while Creekside Volunteer Fire Company was called to standby in Plumville.
Creekside and Plumville District firefighters also were involved Tuesday afternoon in a situation along Barks Hill Road in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.
According to a Creekside post on Facebook, Rural Valley volunteers were the first to arrive, finding a miniature refrigerator with a compressor malfunction.
Elderton volunteer firefighters and Citizens’ Ambulance also were dispatched.
Creekside reported that “all units (were) cleared without incident” from the Plumcreek matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.