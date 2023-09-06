East Mahoning Township garage fire

A garage fire in East Mahoning Township drew attention in nearby areas — and firefighters from Indiana and Jefferson counties.

 Courtesy Amanda Joy Wells

EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A garage fire and a malfunctioning refrigerator kept volunteer firefighters busy across three counties Tuesday afternoon.

First, volunteer fire units from northern Indiana and southern Jefferson counties were called out Tuesday afternoon to deal with a garage fire along Black Road between Leasure and Richmond roads in East Mahoning Township, Indiana County.