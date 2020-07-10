The Indiana Garden Club held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the beatification and restoration of the Jimmy Stewart Garden on Vinegar Hill atop the stairway on North Seventh Street.
The club received a grant from the National Garden Club Inc.
Pictured, front row, from left, are state Sen. Joe Pittman; state Rep. Jim Struzzi; Candace Joseph: Indiana Garden Club president; Heather Bair; Jimmy Stewart Museum intern; and Janie McKirgan, museum director.
Second row: Dave Fairman, director of public works; Laura Herrington; Gregg Van Horn, president of the Indiana County Tree Growers Association and president of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau; Jan Davis, assistant director of District 6 Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania; Marcy Cunkelman, director of District 6 Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania.
Third row: Jan Berls, secretary of the garden club and project chairwoman; Rachel Sternfeld; Barb Cerovich; Marguerite Carty; Kate King; Deb Stumpf; Karen Addleman; Ann Orenak; Sandy Daumit; and Margie Bucci.