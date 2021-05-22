Rick and Carissa Adkins, of Indiana, shopped for flowers Friday at the Greenhouse 22 booth operated by Ian Boylstein, right, and Dylan Piperstick, not shown, at the annual May Mart garden show.
Greenhouse 22, of Ford City, is one of more than 70 vendors of fresh flowers, plants and greenery, garden wares, home décor and handcrafted items in the show held yearly by Indiana Garden Club.
May Mart continues until 4 p.m. today in the S&T Bank Arena and on the grounds of White Township Recreation Complex along East Pike.