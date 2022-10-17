The Indiana Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. today at the Woody Lodge Winery, 622 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Refreshments will be provided. Please come and bring a friend. The garden club can be found on facebook and instagram. For more information about the club, contact us at igcinformation@gmail.com.
