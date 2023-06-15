It was “something” set on a space set aside for it at Oakland Cemetery in 1940.
“That something took 80 years to come to fruition,” Oakland Cemetery Association President Bernie Lockard said Wednesday at the dedication of the Garden of Honor on the grounds of the historic White Township cemetery.
“This will be a very special place of honor for all of us,” Indiana County Sheriff Robert E. Fyock said during remarks at a 75-minute ceremony that marked both that dedication and Flag Day, the 246th anniversary of passage of the first Flag Resolution by the Second Continental Congress, establishing the “Stars and Stripes” as the national flag, with 13 stripes alternating red and white, and 13 white stars in a blue field.
Keynote speaker Lt. Col. Gregory Davis (retired) said the red stands for the blood shed by patriots; the blue for the bruises they carried from battle; and the white for the purity of their mission.
“The principles of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness remain the same and are always in style,” Davis said. He said the flag “carries the sound of freedom, and the solemn sound of taps.”
There was an audience of more than 100 attendees, including first responders from throughout Indiana County, area Boy Scouts and members of the Civil Air Patrol Jimmy Stewart Composite Squadron 714 of Indiana, and officers and trustees of Indiana Elks Lodge No. 931.
The scouts and Civil Air Patrol members provided an honor guard for the flags on display, In a history of the flag as detailed by Lodge No. 931 Past Exalted Ruler Robert King, flags were displayed from pre-revolutionary times to the 49-star flag briefly brought out between Alaska entering the Union and Hawaii being admitted a year later, and the POW/MIA flag that recalls those who were prisoners of war in Vietnam — and those who never returned home, missing in action from that Asian conflict.
As was pointed out by Lodge 931 Exalted Ruler Robert McClelland, one must be a citizen of the United States to join the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
“It is the first and only fraternal order that requires honoring the flag,” McClelland said.
And there was, as organizers described it, a magnificent flag that flies over the Garden of Honor, flapping freely in winds that according to the National Weather Service at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport gusted between 21 and 26 mph throughout the ceremony.
Other speakers included Indiana Mayor William B. Simmons, White Township Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Gail McCauley, Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl, Citizens’ Ambulance Service Executive Director B.J. Pino, and Indiana Regional Medical Center Chief Growth Officer Mark Richards.
Simmons offered a proclamation on behalf of the borough, and later spoke on behalf of Indiana Fire Association in his role as its longtime president. Simmons said there were 300,000 volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania when he joined in 1979 — but only 38,000 volunteer firefighters in the commonwealth today.
McCauley recalled being told of four male cousins who were around before she was born, three of whom could serve in World War II, and only two of whom came home, one having been wounded twice.
She said her husband had served as a Marine and as a police officer.
Organizers said they hoped to have members of Stephen Mayhle’s family in attendance, but they were not able to be there.
Mayhle, an Indiana native, was buried in Oakland Cemetery after he and two other Pittsburgh police officers were shot to death responding to a domestic call on April 4, 2009, in that city’s Stanton Heights neighborhood.
McClelland offered a salute to the flag. In response, Chris Adams, a member of Lodge 931 and an executive at First Commonwealth Bank, said the field of stars in that flag was “a constellation in the western skies” responding to “the heresy of the divine right of kings” in countries across the Atlantic.
Other highlights of Wednesday’s event included the honoring of veteran journalist Chauncey Ross as “Citizen of the Year” by Elks Lodge No. 931.
Ross, who works for White Township but still contributes to the Gazette as he did for years as a staff writer, was honored but told the gathering, “I see all sorts of people who are worthy of this.”
