In honor of April being Child Abuse Prevention Month, the CARE Center of Indiana County has planted a Garden of Hope on the front lawn of the Indiana County Courthouse for the month.
Pinwheels to symbolize the safe, happy, innocent childhood that every child deserves were placed Friday on the front lawn.
Speakers at the event were commissioners Sherene Hess and Robin Gorman, The CARE Center Board President Mathew Simon, District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. and Executive Director Jessica Clark, of The CARE Center.
The public can still support the fundraiser at www.carecenter ofindianaco.org. All funds go to children in Indiana County.