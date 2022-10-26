State police in Troop A confirmed Tuesday that Hayden Garreffa was kidnapped Thursday from his grandmother’s home in Buffington Township, driven two miles away to a rural area in Brush Valley Township, and stabbed multiple times in the upper body, neck and head.

Eight suspects now are in custody, including six adults and a 14-year-old girl from Johnstown and another adult from the state of Indiana, charged so far with kidnapping to facilitate a felony, though some also are charged with conspiracy.