A normal day at IASHS (copy)

Indiana Area Senior High School.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette file photo

Following discovery of a gas leak at dismissal time Wednesday outside Indiana Area Senior High School, Indiana Area district officials anticipate having classes there as normal as possible today — but without any hot water available for a few days in the restrooms, and with a limited food service, as the equipment used there requires natural gas that won’t be available.

“There will be a modified breakfast served as well as a variety of cold lunches being available for your child,” Senior High Principal Wade McElheny emailed to parents at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday.