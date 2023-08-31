Following discovery of a gas leak at dismissal time Wednesday outside Indiana Area Senior High School, Indiana Area district officials anticipate having classes there as normal as possible today — but without any hot water available for a few days in the restrooms, and with a limited food service, as the equipment used there requires natural gas that won’t be available.
“There will be a modified breakfast served as well as a variety of cold lunches being available for your child,” Senior High Principal Wade McElheny emailed to parents at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday.
Indiana Area Senior High School dismissed its students a couple minutes early Wednesday, after the leak was discovered under a roadway near the building.
“We just dismissed a couple minutes early,” IASD Business Manager Jared Cronauer said. “The fire alarm went off but the buses were already there for dismissal.”
McElheny said in a text that it was “a second site evacuation,” which meant there was an evacuation to the football field.
Later Wednesday afternoon, the district’s administrative team issued an update “to assure you that the situation has been promptly addressed. The building has been cleared for safe occupancy and operations by People’s Natural Gas, and the necessary repairs should begin (today).”
Indiana Fire Association was not called, Assistant Fire Chief Ron Moreau said.
The leak was detected outside the building on a line that runs behind the Senior High School.
“The repairs may take a few days, but should not be too disruptive to the operation of the school,” the district administrative team posted. “The gas supply to the building must remain off, which will present a few inconveniences for our students and staff over the next few days.”
They said they were “working diligently to rectify the situation as quickly as possible,” engaging specialists to assess and repair the system.
“Hand sanitizer will be made available for use in all restrooms as an added precaution,” the district said. “We will also be serving a modified breakfast and will have a variety of cold lunches available for our students.”
The district’s administrative team expressed its thanks to “the students, staff, bus drivers, Indiana Borough Police and parents for their assistance and cooperation during the evacuation of the building,” adding that the borough police response “to what was a stressful situation was commendable. Safety is always our top priority, and everyone’s response ... was appreciated. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and keep you updated on any further developments.”
