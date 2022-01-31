INDIANA — A longtime Pennsylvania newspaper executive is the new publisher of The Indiana Gazette and its related publications, including The Blairsville Dispatch.
Brian Nalepa takes the helm at the Gazette on Tuesday and is in the process of relocating to the Indiana area, said Joe Beegle, president of Sample News Group’s southern Pennsylvania division.
Beegle said Nalepa was selected from a competitive pool of candidates to lead the Gazette and continue the newspaper’s storied legacy in Indiana County. He will also help the company grow and serve regional partners and clients across southwestern Pennsylvania.
Nalepa comes to Indiana from Scranton, where he was general manager of National & Regional Business Development for Times-Shamrock Communications and the Scranton Times for the past 12 years. The University of South Carolina alumnus has held previous management roles with The Raleigh News and Observer, The State newspaper in Columbia, S.C., Dow Jones and Investors Business Daily.
“We are very excited to have such an experienced leader as Brian,” Beegle said. “In addition to his vast experience, he brings an abundance of new ideas to Indiana as we navigate changing times in the industry. Brian has a strong background in digital advertising and online publishing, and we look forward to expanding our platform in those areas.”
“To be named publisher of the Gazette is an honor,” Nalepa said. “I want to thank George ‘Scoop’ Sample and the management team at Sample News Group for being selected for this opportunity to lead an award-winning organization. Also, I want to extend my gratitude to Times-Shamrock Communications and the Lynett and Haggerty families for my experience in Scranton that made this possible. I look forward to working with the talented staff of the Gazette and Sample News Group, learning about the people and businesses in the Indiana community and continuing the papers’ commitment to local journalism.”
Nalepa said his focus will be on providing quality local journalism to the community.
“I’m a firm believer in local journalism,” he said. “The newspaper serves as a connector between businesses and consumers in the community. I want to grow those partnerships.”
He also believes newspapers can make a difference.
“The paper can be a catalyst for the community to grow as a whole,” he said.
Sample News Group (SNG) is a privately held and locally owned media company centered in Pennsylvania. The company owns and operates a dozen daily newspapers across the state, including those in Kittanning, Connellsville and Latrobe. SNG also curates multiple local websites and operates a number of associated weekly newspapers and shoppers.
In addition to its primary holdings in Pennsylvania, SNG also operates daily and weekly newspapers in New York, New Jersey, Vermont and New Hampshire.
CEO George R. “Scoop” Sample III, with his wife Marlene Sample, formed the company in 1991 and acquired The Indiana Gazette publication in 2020.
Tammy Bish, who has been serving as Gazette publisher, has been promoted to SNG western Pennsylvania regional accounting director and will continue as publisher of the Leader Times in Kittanning.