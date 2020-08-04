A newspaper carrier for The Indiana Gazette was injured Friday in a freak accident while delivering papers to subscribers on Croyhill Drive near North Sixth Street, state police reported.
Delivery man David Deem stopped his Buick Rendezvous sport utility vehicle about 2:16 p.m. and climbed out to drop off some papers, then was knocked over and dragged almost 70 feet across the pavement after the SUV rolled away when Deem walked in front of it.
Troopers at Indiana said Deem, 63, was treated at the scene by Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics then was transported to Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville for treatment of what one first-responder described as life-threatening injuries.
Deem, whose delivery route includes more than 150 Gazette subscribers in the Indiana area, remained in the intensive care unit today.
A report of his condition was not available at press time today.