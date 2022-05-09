The Indiana Gazette welcomes its new managing editor, Michael S. Johnson, today.
Johnson comes to the Gazette from West Lafayette, Ind. He’s a graduate of New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, N.M., and Ohio University, Athens, Ohio, and has a strong background in journalism with 34 years of experience. He will be replacing Margaret Weaver, now a weekend night editor with Newsweek Digital.
“I started out as a part-timer in Kalamazoo, Michigan,” Johnson said. “I lucked out and got my foot in the door for some experience when I was in college. I had worked in sports, but it had burned me out. I got into the news side of things in 2007 and eventually got my first taste of being an editor while I worked in Cody, Wyoming, and I really liked it. So, I’ve been doing it ever since.”
Previously, he served as the regional editor for Kankakee Valley Publishing in Monticello, Ind. It was there that Johnson received a blue ribbon award from the Hoosier State Press Association.
“It was just last year,” he said. “They give out two awards, one to a daily newspaper and one to a non-daily, regardless of size or circulation. The judging is really rigorous, but we ended up winning the non-daily award. I was really happy about that.”
Johnson is looking forward to bringing his expertise to the Gazette.
“I’m hoping to get the digital side of things going some more,” he said. “I want to do some website changes and get that beefed up a bit. Obviously, the print product is the bread and butter of any publishing company, but I’d like to get the digital side of things going as well.”
Gazette publisher Brian Nalepa is eager to have Johnson added to the Gazette team.
“Michael brings an abundance of experience and leadership to our newsroom,” he said. “With his background in small- to medium-size markets, a reputation of producing award-winning journalism, and unique approach to storytelling, our readership will have a lot to look forward to. We are very fortunate to have him as part of the Indiana community and on team here at the Gazette.”
Moving from the state of Indiana to the town of Indiana is also something Johnson is looking forward to.
“I’m looking forward to looking at the mountains everyday,” he said. “I love mountains. Indiana where I was from was pretty flat. Coming to Pa. and seeing all these hills — it felt like I was on a roller coaster. I’m also looking forward to traveling and getting to know the area a bit better. For example, I didn’t know Punxsutawney was so close, so that’s a bucket list thing for sure.”
Johnson’s wife, Keitha, has established herself here as an in-home education specialist with Indiana Head Start. His son, Austin, is currently looking for work here in town. Then, rounding out his family are his elder daughter, Hanna, who works as an ICU nurse at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, and his youngest daughter, Abby, who just graduated from high school last week.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Johnson said. “I know a few people in the nearby area who have nothing but good things to say and that I’d definitely enjoy it here.”
Johnson is also excited to take on his new assignment at the Gazette.
“I’m excited to work with the staff, and meeting new people in the community. I’m excited to get involved.”