A. Eugene “Gene” Gemmell has announced his candidacy for re-election to the board of supervisors of White Township.
Gemmell has served as a supervisor since 1999 and has served 40 years on the White Township Municipal Authority board. He is in his 32nd year as chairman of the authority.
“We are in the midst of the Route 286 East sewage extension, one of the biggest projects undertaken by the authority and our township in many years,” Gemmell said. “As a supervisor, I want to see the completion of the Route 286 project. I want to assure ongoing maintenance of our sewer and stormwater systems, our roads and our recreation facilities. Maintenance always is very important.”
Gemmell, of Water Street, has resided 51 years in White Township. He graduated from IUP with a degree in geography, served in municipal planning and education, and worked 45 years as a contractor in home building and excavation.
He is a past president of the Indiana-Armstrong Builders Association.
Gemmell also served 10 years in the Pennsylvania National Guard and retired from service as the commanding officer of the guard unit in Punxsutawney.
“If re-elected as a supervisor, my priority projects include the installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of Philadelphia Street, College Lodge Road and Acorn Street,” Gemmell said. “The other future projects I’m looking forward to are the Acorn Street Extension, reconfiguring Lenz Road at Oakland Avenue, and providing an emergency exit out of Walmart and SouthTowne Plaza.”
Gemmell has filed for a Republican nomination and is seeking write-in votes for a Democratic nomination in the May 16 primary.
