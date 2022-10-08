George “Scoop” Sample, publisher and CEO of Sample News Group and owner of The Indiana Gazette, has been selected as the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.
The award recognizes exceptional service and outstanding accomplishment spanning a career in journalism.
“It is a great and humbling honor to be in the company of so many great Pennsylvania newspaper giants,” Sample said. “This Lifetime Achievement Award has marked an enjoyable 50 years with some of the best colleagues you could imagine.”
Sample’s career began with his first job at the Punxsutawney Spirit after college in 1973. He moved up through the ranks of the American Publishing Company before he and his family founded Sample News Group in 1991 with the purchase of the Huntingdon Daily News and the Tyrone Daily Herald. Since then, Sample has acquired more than 70 publications in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Vermont.
In their nominating letter, Joseph Beegle, publisher of the Bedford Gazette; Harry Hartman, publisher of the Gettysburg Times; and Kelly Luvison, publisher of the Morning Times in Sayre wrote: “Scoop reminds all of us each day with his phone calls that start at 6 a.m. that we built the ‘biggest small-town newspaper company’ through hard work and by caring about our small towns and trying to make them a better place to live and work.”
They added: “From day one in 1991 in Huntingdon and Tyrone, Scoop’s mantra of producing a good ‘local news’ paper has led the way. He has said many times that we may not be the biggest newspaper group in the country, and we may not be the smartest, but no one will ever outwork us.”
Sample said journalism is all about people.
“While the changes I have seen have been monumental, starting with Linotypes in my first two newspapers, the camaraderie of people who have loved this business has been unparalleled,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of fun, a lot of hard work, and hopefully we have made our communities better. We know the work we do each day is important and we look forward to a bright future.”
Sample graduated from Denison University in Granville, Ohio. He is married to Marlene “Sissie” Sample and they have one daughter, Morgan, and one grandchild, McKinley.
The award will be presented to Sample at PNA’s annual dinner Thursday.