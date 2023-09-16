Coles

Dr. Kenneth Coles, co-author of “The Atlas of Mars: Mapping its Geography and Geology,” is a geoscience faculty member at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

 Submitted photo

Following his 2019 book, The Atlas of Mars: Mapping its Geography and Geology, Indiana University of Pennsylvania geoscience professor Dr. Kenneth Coles has moved on to writing about something significantly smaller in size, but a project that could help scientists make big new discoveries about the origin of the Earth and the Solar System.

Dr. Coles is part of the writing team of Bennu 3-D Anatomy of an Asteroid, published jointly by the London Stereoscopic Company and the University of Arizona press and launched in London in July 2023.