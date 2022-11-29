A Johnstown teenager previously charged as a juvenile in the kidnapping and murder of a Buffington Township man now has been charged as an adult with criminal homicide in the matter.
On Tuesday, state police at Troop A, Indiana, and Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. announced the filing of charges as an adult against Harmony Rhyne Hayward, 14, in the Oct. 20 death of Hayden Robert Garreffa.
Along with seven adults, ages 18 to 21, Hayward is alleged to have been involved in abducting Garreffa, 19, from his grandmother’s home in Buffington Township, stabbed multiple times in the upper body, neck and head, then left in a rural area two miles away in Brush Valley Township.
That’s where his body was found two days later.
The other suspects are identified as Desean Garcia Alvarez, 21, of Hammond, Ind.; and Isaac Joel Buchkoski, 21, Mia Shai Catalfano, 18, Taylyn Nashell Edwards, 18, Thomas Alan Rivera, 20, Summer Isabella Settlemyer, 18, and Jesse Lee Wadsworth, 18, all of Johnstown.
Along with those older defendants, Hayward faces a preliminary hearing before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee on Jan. 13 at 9 a.m., at the Indiana County Court House, 825 Philadelphia St., downtown Indiana.
“I appreciate the continued efforts of the Pennsylvania State Police in this serious case,” Manzi said. “This will be a long and arduous prosecution. We will continue to work in concert with the Pennsylvania State Police to bring justice for Hayden.”
In every case, bail was denied, though Alvarez sought unsuccessfully in Indiana County Common Pleas Court to reverse that denial.
The state courts website lists defense attorneys for all the defendants except Hayward and Wadsworth.