The final numbers: 154 boxes sent and more than $9,000 in donations. Those are the results of Lily Palfrey’s Diamond Clover 4-H service project.
The Clover Awards program is part of a statewide effort that recognizes 4-H members who excel at county, regional and state levels. The top Diamond Level requires a service learning project, and Lily, of Indiana, decided last year that her project would involve raising funds and donations to send needed personal care items and to help increase morale for National Guard troops deployed overseas.
This project is special to Lily, 17, because her father, 1st Sgt. Frank Palfrey, has been deployed four times in his 32 years with the Army National Guard. He is currently overseas with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade. Lily’s goal was to raise enough money for 130 boxes, but also to share during 2020 many visits to groups a focus on military families and an understanding of what it is like to be a child with a military parent, as well as provide a worthwhile community service project. Then the COVID-19 pandemic began, and her plans had to change. She could no longer do live visits and have friends help pack the boxes for shipment. Many supplies they needed also became scarce, so Lily found alternative ways to collect donations and tell her story.
She developed a video presentation call “We Serve Too!” which is on the YouTube site of Hilltop Baptist Church. It shares thoughts of military children and reviews her project. Lily at first found it difficult to talk about her feelings, but she admits that Army values have taught her personal courage, honesty, appreciation for freedom and a sense of service. Her presentation has been viewed 1,170 times.
She says being a military family is also difficult at times — she estimates her father has been away for eight years of her life, and he has missed many special occasions. On the positive side, she has been able to sit in an Apache helicopter flight simulator, go to camps with other military families and have backstage tours of military facilities.
Lily changed her plan, set up a post office box for donations, opened a bank account and made donation boxes. She learned new skills, adapted and tackled a very emotional subject to her. She also had to take the cash donations she received and do a lot of shopping. Her family became the major sorter and packer of the donation boxes. They packed 154 boxes, 24 more than the original goal of 130.
Her mother is Suzanne Palfrey, and her siblings are Maggie and Sadie. Other people who supported the project were Stacie Hritz, Indiana County 4-H Educator; Kathy Ross, military family assistance coordinator; Hilltop Baptist Church; and Indiana Bow and Gun Club. The project has not officially ended. she continues to send items such as Christmas decorations, games, coffeemakers and other items to help boost morale. This project was also a catalyst that spurred other organizations to do the same service.
Lily will be honored for her Diamond Award during the Pennsylvania State 4-H Leadership Conference in February. Her plan and final project report had to be approved by a state committee.
“Military life is hard for families, but it has helped me get through life, and I would not change a thing,” Lilly said.