When it came time to choose what to do with their recently earned Girl Scout Cookie proceeds, Girl Scout Troops 42001, 43102 and 40828 voted to use the monies to support the homeless in their community. The troops connected with Family Promise of Indiana County, a local organization that supports Indiana families experiencing homelessness, to make a contribution.
Carole Reed, network director at Family Promise of Indiana County, accepted the donations from the Girl Scouts and discussed with them the impact of the generosity on their community.
The donations included personal care items for adults and children like toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo, brushes and combs.
“Also, because Family Promise works with families to help them spend their money on necessities, the girls wanted to provide a birthday kit,” said Dottie Neal, local Girl Scout troop leader and volunteer. “Each kit included cake mix, cake icing, balloons, candles, plates and napkins for a birthday party. Then we purchased several gift items for a variety of ages for the children.”
The girls haven’t yet planned what they will do with their proceeds from the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program, which begins locally on Friday, Jan. 8, but the girls have a tradition of selecting a community organization or project to give back to the community that supports their cookie season.
In addition to serving others, Indiana County Girl Scouts recently visited the Blairsville Area Underground Railroad History Center, where they learned about the brave men and women who used the network to become free and learned about Indiana County’s involvement in the underground railroad in the 1800s.
“Our tour was given by Denise Jennings-Doyle, who has been instrumental in the development of the history center,” said Neal.
“They learned how women were most often involved in the Underground Railroad. Since women couldn’t own land, it was less of a risk if they were caught. The girls were very engaged, and I think they learned about some local history that they weren’t aware of.”
New troops are forming across western Pennsylvania, as well as online through GSWPA’s newly announced virtual troop format. To learn more about joining Girl Scouts, join Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania staff Dec. 1 at Armagh United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. or on Dec. 6 at Saltsburg Light Up Night at 4 p.m.
Girl Scout membership dues are $25 per girl. Financial assistance is available to ensure that the Girl Scout experience is available to all girls.
In-person troop meetings and activities follow current CDC and local guidelines.
For local opportunities call (800) 248-3355 and to learn more about joining, visit gswpa.org/learnmore.
Stefanie Marshall is the public relations manager for Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.