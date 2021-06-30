Girl Scout Troop 40808 recently painted inspirational messages on rocks and placed them in the Healing Garden located behind IRMC Cancer Center in partnership with UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.
The troop presented the rocks to the Indiana Healthcare Foundation and placed them in the garden.
Pictured, from left, are front row, Leannah Hill; Heather Reed, executive director of The Indiana Healthcare Foundation; and Chloe Camerata. Middle row, Macey Jones, Jeanice Hill, Ella Kushner and Cathy Jones; and back row are Greg Hill, troop leader.