Girl Scouts are celebrating the organization’s 110th anniversary this year — that’s 110 years of helping others, solving problems, learning new skills, making lifelong friendships and so much more.

To continue the celebration and encourage girls to join, Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania is hosting a 110th Anniversary Celebration event at Indiana Mall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15. For those new to Girl Scouts, there will be a booth at the event providing registration and local troop information.

