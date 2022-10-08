Girl Scouts are celebrating the organization’s 110th anniversary this year — that’s 110 years of helping others, solving problems, learning new skills, making lifelong friendships and so much more.
To continue the celebration and encourage girls to join, Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania is hosting a 110th Anniversary Celebration event at Indiana Mall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15. For those new to Girl Scouts, there will be a booth at the event providing registration and local troop information.
Participants will rotate through various stations, all based on the history of Girl Scouts. Girls will learn about founder Juliette Gordon Low, the history of Girl Scout uniforms, past Girl Scout badges and what life was like for girls in 1912. They will visit the Girl Scout “museum” and receive a 110th Anniversary patch. The Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania pop-up shop will also be at the mall from 9:45 a.m. to noon.
Any girl in grades K–12 can join the fun at Girl Scouts. From joining a troop to spending a week at summer camp, Girl Scouts have the chance to meet others from their neighborhood, community and nearby schools. Whether she wants to be part of a troop, participate in hands-on activities, explore the outdoors or travel the world, each age level has something to offer.
With the help of supportive adults and troop leaders, Girl Scouts discover who they are, connect and learn from others, and take action to make the world a better place.
For more information about the 110th Anniversary Celebration event, please contact Diane Hoover at dhoover@gswpa.org. To learn how to become a Girl Scout or volunteer in your area, call 800-248-3355 or visit gswpa.org/join.