Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania partnered in March with the Indiana County Conservation District to host a Girl Scout Tree Promise event.
At the event, Girl Scouts learned about the Tree Promise, a bold tree-planting and conservation initiative where Girl Scouts across the country pledge to collectively plant 5 million trees in five years, and to protect and honor new and existing trees.
Not only is this initiative great for wildlife, but it also provides climate change mitigation and benefits our communities.
Nola Barton, environmental education and outreach coordinator at ICCD, and Anna McGonnell, projects assistant at ICCD, said the girls at the event learned how to take care of trees and took home 21 trees to plant on their own. They were also introduced to nature journaling and encouraged to keep a journal about the trees they took home to plant.
“Since the girls were planting eastern white pines, we talked about the eastern white pine’s history as the ‘Tree of Peace’ among the Iroquois nations, and how the tallest eastern white pine in the eastern half of the United States is named ‘Longfellow’ and can be found in the Forest Cathedral, a Natural National Historical Landmark located in Cook Forest State Park,” Barton said.
They also talked about how trees clean the air and water and protect our soil from erosion.
The Girl Scout Tree Promise initiative launched in April 2021 and empowers girls to combat the effects of climate change and protect their futures in a very concrete way. Girl Scouts explore how planting and protecting trees benefits their own communities by cleaning the air, cooling neighborhoods and preventing erosion while also providing shade, places for animals to live, food for us to eat and natural beauty for our communities.
Honoring trees gives girls the chance to share their new knowledge, building community support for tree planting and awareness about ways to ease the effects of climate change.
Since 1912, girls have explored and strengthened their outdoor skills and commitment to environmental stewardship through Girl Scouting. Guided by supportive adults and peers, Girl Scouts discover the wonders of nature, experience the thrill of adventure, and challenge themselves and one another to reach new heights.
These experiences hone their outdoor and leadership skills, inspire them to take action to protect the environment, and reinforce friendships to last a lifetime. Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania is always looking for new members and volunteers.
If you are interested in joining, please visit www.gswpa.org/join.