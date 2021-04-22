Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania (GSWPA) announced an extended-year, discounted membership option available to those who join as new members before July 31, including girls entering kindergarten through 12th grade in fall 2021 and adults. By participating in the early registration program with GSWPA, new members will receive up to 18 months of active membership for only $35 — a 30 percent discount from standard membership costs.
A newly released study shows that participating in Girl Scouts is a powerful factor for building a foundation for success in education and careers, enabling a lifetime of leadership and providing high levels of life satisfaction. Compared to other women, Girl Scout alums are more likely to accomplish what they set out to do and feel assured in their abilities (66 percent compared to 53 percent). Girl Scout alums are also more likely to show resilience in the face of failure and setbacks when compared to those who weren’t Girl Scouts (46 percent compared to 36 percent).
“My daughter really looks forward to her Girl Scout meetings, and she has blossomed in so many ways because of the organization,” said Laura Lenk whose daughter Lydia joined GSWPA only six months ago as part of a virtual troop. “Lydia has been in remote kindergarten and had to temporarily quit in-person activities. We’re so glad that Girl Scouts has adapted so well during the pandemic.”
Members who join in April will be invited to participate in Girl Scouts of the USA’s Becoming Me program, a special collaboration with Penguin Random House and Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama.
The program follows the recent publication of Mrs. Obama’s book, “Becoming: Adapted for Young Readers,” and offers a unique opportunity for Girl Scouts to embark on their journeys to become their best selves.
The program, which includes a virtual event with Mrs. Obama, will also walk girls through earning three badges at each Girl Scout level. Girl Scouts’ Becoming Me program will be available at no cost to any interested Girl Scout enrolled for the 2021–22 membership year.
Additional opportunities for newly joined members include an exclusive STEM program in June that includes a coordinated kit full of self-paced, age-related activities that can be completed at home, as well as immediate access to Girl Scout-exclusive summer programming. From exploring Girl Scout camp to learning skills while earning badges, there are in-person and virtual activities for every age and interest of today’s girls.
Both virtual and in-person troops are open to new members, or new troops can be formed.
Based on time-tested methods and research-backed programming that help girls take the lead in their own lives and in the world, Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls.
With the support and dedication of nearly 10,000 adult members, GSWPA provides more than 18,300 girls from 27 counties and many different backgrounds and beliefs with the resources to become tomorrow’s leaders.
To find a local troop and join today with this limited-time discount, visit gswpa.org/exclusive or call (800) 248-3355. Local sign-up and information nights can be found at gswpa.org/infomap.
Stefanie Marshall is the public relations and marketing manager for Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.