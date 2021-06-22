Indiana Girl Scouts are wrapping up another Girl Scout year. From volunteer appreciation events and earning badges to virtual and in-person activities and service projects, Girl Scouts continued traditions and kept their sisterhood connected.
Every year that a girl is in Girl Scouts, the positive outcomes of the leadership program increase, according to a recent study. The Girl Scout Alum Difference study conducted by the Girl Scout Research Institute also showed that girls who participated in Girl Scouts for any length of time exhibit more courage, confidence and character than those who were never involved in Girl Scouts. These Girl Scout alums are more likely to learn from failure, take on challenges and to believe they are capable of accomplishing activities that are important to them.
CELEBRATING THE GIRL SCOUT DIFFERENCE
About 60 local Girl Scouts are celebrating their bridging to a new Girl Scout level. Bridging is a special tradition that marks Girl Scouts’ achievements throughout the years and celebrates their “crossing the bridge” to the next level. Indiana Girl Scouts were honored in May with a ceremony to commemorate their achievements. Girl Scout Junior Troop 40805 has completed its Think Like an Engineer Journey, which allows girls to experience the basic principles of engineering through various activities like creating a structure out of only paper to hold the weight of several heavy books. The girls will begin plans to earn one of Girl Scouts highest awards, the Bronze Award. From planning to execution, the girls will choose a community issue to address and implement a long-lasting solution to benefit their community. The troop’s summer activities will be funded with the proceeds the Girl Scouts earned through the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program.
On June 6, Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania also celebrated the accomplishments of 480 Girl Scout Super Sellers at the council’s annual Super Seller Gala, which recognizes the girls and their success in the Girl Scout Cookie Program and the council’s fall product program. Five Girl Scouts from Indiana reached this goal and were included in the celebration.
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
Facing the pandemic and its restrictions, these Girl Scouts and their Girl Scout sisters in western Pennsylvania approached the most recent cookie program with excitement and determination. “From creative problem solving to digital marketing, our Girl Scouts took every advantage of the opportunity to learn new skills. Their Girl Scout grit has made us so proud,” said Patricia A. Burkart, CEO of GSWPA.
In response to the many supporters who have reached out to help in response to the nationwide surplus of Girl Scout Cookies, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) launched a donation-only site to support the Girl Scout Movement after an unprecedented year. Donated cookies will be sent to first responders, food banks and other worthy causes.
Please visit digitalcook ie.girlscouts.org/scout/girlscouts2021 to donate cookies and support Girl Scouts. Indiana Girl Scouts and volunteers thank the local businesses that support the cookie program like McNaughton Brothers Moving and Storage warehouse in White Township, Fast Times Screen Printing & Sign Co. and the Marion Center Park Association, as well as those who support Girl Scouts in the Indiana Community throughout the year by providing meeting space and project materials. Through the generous support of United Way of Indiana County and other community partners, Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania can continue to build girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world — and communities in Indiana County — a better place.
Stefanie Marshall is the public relations and marketing manager for Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.