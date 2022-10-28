Glass club plans bus trip
The Rainbow Diamond Glass Club will take a bus trip for antiquing in Ohio on Nov. 5. The bus will leave Indiana at 6 a.m. and return between 9 and 10 p.m. The cost is $50. For more information, call Susan at (724) 254-2239.
Pasta buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a pasta buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Holiday craft show
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off of Route 553 behind the church. Organizers are looking for home party and crafters for the event. More than 50 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie and bake sale while supplies last.
The church will have its almost famous homemade soup sale with homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle available by the bowl, pint and quart. Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well.
For more information regarding spaces, contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijeff fackler@yahoo.com.
