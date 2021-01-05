COVID-19 has claimed another business in Indiana County. In a posting on Facebook, owner John Fordyce announced the demise of Go Bonkerz at the Indiana Mall.
“This was never an overly profitable endeavor, and it was never meant to be,” said the Go Bonkerz posting. “It was meant to be something great for our kids and our community. To give them something that this town hasn’t had since the roller skating rink left and all the arcades shut down. A place for kids to be kids.”
On the eve of its opening in February 2016, Fordyce told the Gazette that he believed Go Bonkerz Indoor Party Center would fill a gap in the area by offering more options to host birthday parties and for parents looking for somewhere indoors for children to play.
“The town needed a place for kids to have parties, a place for them to run around and be kids,” Fordyce told the newspaper.
Fordyce, with the help of family members, including his wife, Kimberly, and friends, renovated a 5,300-square-foot storefront, including electric and lighting work, plumbing and flooring, with nearly 3,000 square feet turned over for play space.
However, that play space went unused for long stretches amid a pandemic and restrictions imposed by Gov. Tom Wolf.
“As many of you know we were shut down by order twice in 2020,” the Facebook posting continued, “missing the months of May and June and November and December. This completely killed all of our summer rental events and birthday parties.”
And it wiped out even “the tiniest of margins,” Fordyce posted. “For example -— every other year on January first we have 24-plus birthday parties booked into mid March and April. This year we have zero.”
Fordyce tried to keep things going. In September, he opened Ziggy’s VR Arcade and Caf￩ with virtual reality gaming bays that could be rented by the hour or half-hour. Most of the games available were meant for children ages 10 to 12, with some for those 18 and older, due to violence.
“Some games could be played by younger kids,” Fordyce said, “but it might be hard for them to get the hang of it.”
Fordyce could not be reached for further comment Monday. One likely reason: He’s busy.
“I am an extremely blessed individual,” Fordyce posted. “I own other businesses in town that support my family. Many others don’t have this luxury and I’ve seen some of my great friends lose their businesses and some very well may in the coming weeks.”
He hopes he can find a buyer.
“I’m currently in talks with some awesome people that may take on this endeavor, switch some things up and be ready to sail when the waters aren’t so rocky,” Fordyce posted. “I will keep the equipment and things in order for the next few months before we consider auctioning the equipment. That is not what I want to do ... but I can only hold the space for so long.”
Indiana Mall management referred calls to Zamias Services Inc. in Johnstown, which leases mall properties, but that company could not be reached for comment Monday.