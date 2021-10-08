The grand reopening of Go Bonkerz Entertainment at the Indiana Mall that was set for Saturday has been delayed.
The reopening will now be 10 a.m. Oct. 23.
Go Bonkerz Entertainment includes a bounce house with birthday party room and an indoor glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course for all ages with party room and laser tag.
Go Bonkerz Entertainment will be under new ownership with Jeremy and Samantha Cribbs and Brad and Brenda Coleman.
Go Bonkerz Entertainment plans to be open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. to start.
Hours will be extended in the near future.
There are plans for Ziggy’s Café inside Go Bonkerz to reopen at a later time.