Zamias Services Inc., management company of the Indiana Mall, has announced Go Bonkerz Entertainment will reopen in the mall.
Go Bonkerz Entertainment includes a bounce house with birthday party room and an indoor glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course for all ages with party room and laser tag.
Go Bonkerz Entertainment will be under new ownership with Jeremy and Samantha Cribbs and Brad and Brenda Coleman.
Go Bonkerz Entertainment plans to be open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. to start.
Hours will be extended in the near future.
There are plans for Ziggy’s Café inside Go Bonkerz to reopen at a later time.
Go Bonkerz Entertainment is planning a grand reopening at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.