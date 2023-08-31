Goats provided by Capricious LLC of suburban Pittsburgh have caught the community’s attention as they continue a landscaping job on Indiana’s Vinegar Hill, one likely to last another week.
Meanwhile, just under a mile and a half away, other goats were getting the attention of judges Wednesday, in one of the livestock competitions at the Indiana County Fair.
There were two competitions involving the goats. One was for grand champion and other honors in a market goat show with multiple age and weight categories, while the other was performance-oriented.
Placing first in the latter contest was Olivia Short of Marion Center, the 2023 Indiana County Fair Queen but also an active member of Marion Center’s Future Farmers of America, who also has entries in the steer and lamb competitions.
Presenting her and other winners with banners and ribbons Wednesday was Rylee Lee, the 2023 graduate of Purchase Line High School who is serving as Alternate Fair Queen.
Among those other winners was Callie Taylor of Punxsutawney, who won overall Grand Champion honors with her goat Caleb.
Mya Calhoun of Alverda, who won the overall Reserve Champion honor with her goat Garrett, also won the Pairs award handed out by the Indiana Moose Lodge.
Judging the competition was someone involved in sheep and cattle, Brian Barkley of the Bedford Farm Bureau Cooperative in Bedford County. But he also knows goats — his parents raised them, so did his daughter, whose prize winner netted a record $7,700 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg in 2018.
A 4-H Rabbit Show and the Sheep Show also were on tap Wednesday. Today, the Beef Show takes place at 9 a.m., as does the 4-H Horse Show, with a Cheese Auction and Milk Chugging Contest set for Thursday evening.
A Horse Show is set from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, followed by the 4-H/FFA Trophy Presentation and the Junior Livestock Sale in the Swine Arena, to end the week’s cavalcade of livestock at the 160th Indiana County Fair.
