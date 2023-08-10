The goats of Capricious LLC made their grand entrance Wednesday to Vinegar Hill, the Borough of Indiana posted on its Facebook page.
With caveats, of course:
The goats of Capricious LLC made their grand entrance Wednesday to Vinegar Hill, the Borough of Indiana posted on its Facebook page.
With caveats, of course:
“Please remember,” the borough posted on Facebook, “no feeding or petting — these pros are on the job. Enjoy the view and thanks for welcoming our new four-legged residents.”
As the herd’s owners Monica and Tim Shields relate on capriciousgoats.com, they own 62 acres that were overgrown.
“The species of trees on our woodlot were even being altered by the dense understory,” they recall on their website. “When faced with the options for managing the brush, goats were the only realistic solution for us.”
And their effort was noticed.
“Once we started moving the animals in, neighbors, friends and friends of friends started asking about borrowing our munch bunch,” the couple posted. “Now we rent them to clear land. What could be better than a job you enjoy?”
And for up to two weeks the borough of Indiana will get to watch as the Shields’ herd go to work on Vinegar Hill, a portion of the borough that overlooks downtown and is best known for being where James Maitland (Jimmy) Stewart had his boyhood home.
They’ll tackle dense brush and saplings there.
The goats could cost the borough $3,300, though it is thought the probable price will be $2,790, with the actual rental of the herd costing $1,000.
Other costs include daily maintenance of the goats, the fencing and other facilities put up for the short-term workers, and transportation of the herd to and from Vinegar Hill.
According to capricious goats.com, Monica and Tim Shields have more than just goats to keep them occupied.
“There is no end to the excitement in our day,” they posted. “In addition to parenting two boys, our household includes a couple of dogs, a turtle, the goats (obviously), two donkeys, some chickens, turkeys, ducks and guineas. When not working, we enjoy the outdoors some more either hiking or kayaking.”
