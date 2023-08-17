From Emlenton in Venango County to East Findlay in Washington County, and over to Crooked Creek Park in Armstrong County, a team of harvesters has made their mark, munching away on a wide range of flora.
For the past week, that team of goats has been atop a portion of Vinegar Hill, up over the juncture of Water and North Seventh streets as well as IRMC Park in downtown Indiana.
Slowly, the goats are working their way across the steep, bushy hillside.
“They will be moved to the second location which is just below where they are at now for a few days,” Indiana Borough Manager Nichole Sipos said Wednesday. “Next week they will then be moved to the other side of Vinegar Hill.”
Monica Shields of Capricious LLC said Wednesday that, from the photos she’s seen, it looks like her goats are doing a good job.
“They are making a lot of progress,” Sipos said. “It is moving along just as we expected.”
The goats have a tent on the site, and electrified fencing surrounds the workplace.
As Monica and Tom Shields explain on their capriciousgoats.com website, “goats are amazing at weed, brush and invasive vegetation removal. They eat plants that other herbivores can’t or won’t touch. Even better is that they are immune to the effects of poison ivy and find it to be a tasty treat.”
And it is, albeit for a short period of time, a tourist attraction.
“There is a lot of people making daily visits,” the borough manager said. “And they have been a great addition to downtown.”
The rules for watching the goats remain the same according to borough officials: No feeding or petting — these pros are on the job.
As for the byproduct of that munching, or as Monica and Tom put it, “what goes in, must come out,” the couple posted that “a goat’s multi-chambered digestive system works continuously to ferment what they eat. The good news is that this amazing process destroys weed seeds. You are left with a quality natural fertilizer to enrich your soil and nourish the plants you want.”
The price of having the goats on the hill could reach $3,300, Sipos said recently. According to an invoice Sipos brought to the July 11 Indiana Borough Council meeting, the job covers the “area above the retaining wall on Water Street” with Capricious LLC receiving a deposit covering one-third of the cost, with the balance to be paid at the end of the goats’ stay.
