Salt and Oscar

Salt and Oscar, two of the Capricious Goats provided by Monica and Tom Shields, continued to munch away Wednesday on the brush atop Vinegar Hill, overlooking IRMC Park in downtown Indiana.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

From Emlenton in Venango County to East Findlay in Washington County, and over to Crooked Creek Park in Armstrong County, a team of harvesters has made their mark, munching away on a wide range of flora.

For the past week, that team of goats has been atop a portion of Vinegar Hill, up over the juncture of Water and North Seventh streets as well as IRMC Park in downtown Indiana.