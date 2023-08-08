Waiting for the goats

An electrified fence surrounds a portion of Vinegar Hill where a herd of goats is scheduled to arrive Wednesday to munch their way through a landscaping job.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

The long-awaited gathering of goats is supposed to happen this week on Vinegar Hill, overlooking the juncture of Water and North Seventh streets just above the downtown Indiana business district.

It just didn’t happen Monday as was widely expected.