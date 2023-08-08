The long-awaited gathering of goats is supposed to happen this week on Vinegar Hill, overlooking the juncture of Water and North Seventh streets just above the downtown Indiana business district.
It just didn’t happen Monday as was widely expected.
“Update on our furry landscapers,” the borough posted on its Facebook page around 3 p.m. Monday. “The working goats need a sunny day to properly acclimate to their new setting. Given the recent rains, their Vinegar Hill debut has been pushed to Wednesday (Aug. 9). A bit of a delay, but we promise they’re worth the wait! Thanks for your understanding and excitement.”
Borough officials said over the weekend that the herd of ‘working goats’ (the borough’s emphasis) would munch away day and night for up to two weeks, to landscape the area.
They asked the public to “please remember, no petting or feeding the goats, and kindly stay off private property. Enjoy the unique sight but respect their space.”
While the goats were expected to arrive on Monday, it wasn’t sunshine that would have welcomed them. As of late afternoon, the National Weather Service was advising, severe thunderstorms were possible and winds were gusting up to 26 mph three miles away at the NWS station at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township.
At Indiana Borough Council’s last meeting on July 11, borough Manager Nichole Sipos said Monica Shields of Capricious LLC brought the borough the way to deal with the growth on the steep hill, at a possible price of $3,300, and a probable price of $2,790.
The invoice Sipos had for the July 11 meeting listed the job as covering the “area above the retaining wall on Water Street” with Capricious LLC receiving a deposit covering one-third of the cost, with the balance to be paid at the end of the goats’ stay.
The actual rental of the herd would cost $1,000. Also on the invoice were:
• An initial site visit without the goats to set up and prepare the hillside with electrified fencing and a tent.
• For the “steep incline with dense brush and saplings,” Capricious said four fence sets might be needed ($1,200) but Monica Shields of Capricious said “the vegetation can be encompassed in three fence sets,” that would cost $900.
• Up to $480 could be spent on daily checks of the goats and the fence (though $240 was listed as the “probable price”), while $400 is the set price for herd transportation.
